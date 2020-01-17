All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

422 Orange Court

422 North Orange Court · No Longer Available
Location

422 North Orange Court, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,189 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include new paint, new blinds, new carpet, new kitchen floors, air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, movie theaters, and many more shopping and dining options.

Nearby schools include Montclair Elementary School and Gorge Washington High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Orange Court have any available units?
422 Orange Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Orange Court have?
Some of 422 Orange Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Orange Court currently offering any rent specials?
422 Orange Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Orange Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Orange Court is pet friendly.
Does 422 Orange Court offer parking?
No, 422 Orange Court does not offer parking.
Does 422 Orange Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Orange Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Orange Court have a pool?
No, 422 Orange Court does not have a pool.
Does 422 Orange Court have accessible units?
No, 422 Orange Court does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Orange Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Orange Court has units with dishwashers.
