Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Location Location Location. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Berkeley Duplex - Come check out this incredible property in the Berkeley neighborhood. 3rd bedroom in basement is non-conforming due to 6 1/2 foot ceiling height. This incredible property features wood flooring throughout the main floor. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level along with a large living area, kitchen and dinning room. The full basement features a large bedroom full bath and another living space. The property has many updates and is move in ready. Among the amenities include a small detached garage ok for small car or additional storage, central a/c, private back yard and an incredible location. Waterbeds and fishtanks are not permitted.



You are just minutes away from all the bars and restaurants on Tennyson St. You are also just a minute away from I/70 with a quick and easy commute to downtown Denver and also the foothills. This property is priced to move and will go quickly so don't hesitate.



Owner will only accept smaller dogs.



No Cats Allowed



