4152 Netherland Street
4152 Netherland Street

4152 Netherland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Netherland Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e8f33b041 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all our current listings.***

Welcome to your 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home with almost 1300 sq ft of living space in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of NE Denver!

Main Level offers open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile plank floors, bright and spacious Great Room, Kitchen and Dining Area.

Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and pantry.

Upper Level includes Loft, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.

Main Floor Laundry with Washer and Dryer; 2 car attached Garage.

The patio is conveniently located off the Dining Area and is settled in a newly landscaped, fenced backyard.

Just blocks from GVR Tennis Courts and GVR East Park and Playground. Close proximity to shopping areas as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access.

Available May 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Netherland Street have any available units?
4152 Netherland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Netherland Street have?
Some of 4152 Netherland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Netherland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Netherland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Netherland Street pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Netherland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4152 Netherland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Netherland Street offers parking.
Does 4152 Netherland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4152 Netherland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Netherland Street have a pool?
No, 4152 Netherland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Netherland Street have accessible units?
No, 4152 Netherland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Netherland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Netherland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
