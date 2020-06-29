4152 Netherland Street

Amenities

Welcome to your 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home with almost 1300 sq ft of living space in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of NE Denver!



Main Level offers open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile plank floors, bright and spacious Great Room, Kitchen and Dining Area.



Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and pantry.



Upper Level includes Loft, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.



Main Floor Laundry with Washer and Dryer; 2 car attached Garage.



The patio is conveniently located off the Dining Area and is settled in a newly landscaped, fenced backyard.



Just blocks from GVR Tennis Courts and GVR East Park and Playground. Close proximity to shopping areas as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access.



Available May 15th