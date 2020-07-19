All apartments in Denver
4138 Liverpool Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:53 PM

Location

4138 Liverpool St, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 Liverpool Street have any available units?
4138 Liverpool Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4138 Liverpool Street currently offering any rent specials?
4138 Liverpool Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 Liverpool Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4138 Liverpool Street is pet friendly.
Does 4138 Liverpool Street offer parking?
No, 4138 Liverpool Street does not offer parking.
Does 4138 Liverpool Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 Liverpool Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 Liverpool Street have a pool?
No, 4138 Liverpool Street does not have a pool.
Does 4138 Liverpool Street have accessible units?
No, 4138 Liverpool Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 Liverpool Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4138 Liverpool Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4138 Liverpool Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4138 Liverpool Street does not have units with air conditioning.
