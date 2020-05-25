All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

4130 Orleans Court

4130 Orleans Court · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Orleans Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Green Valley Ranch Home!
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1646 sqft. Home has bright kitchen, new flooring, refinished countertops, new sink/faucet, stove, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and large pantry. The half bath is located on the first floor as well as a stacked high efficiency full-sized washer and dryer. There is a dining room off the kitchen. The living room features a gas fireplace. Upstairs has four bedrooms, two baths, master has large walk in closet, and en-suite bath. The back yard is very large with a lovely wrap around concrete patio and garden area. The home has central air conditioning and attached 2 car garage.
This house is North of I-70, and East of Tower Road.
NO Smoking in home. Dogs allowed with pet deposit. No Cats. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Orleans Court have any available units?
4130 Orleans Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Orleans Court have?
Some of 4130 Orleans Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Orleans Court currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Orleans Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Orleans Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Orleans Court is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Orleans Court offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Orleans Court offers parking.
Does 4130 Orleans Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Orleans Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Orleans Court have a pool?
No, 4130 Orleans Court does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Orleans Court have accessible units?
No, 4130 Orleans Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Orleans Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Orleans Court has units with dishwashers.
