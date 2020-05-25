4130 Orleans Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Green Valley Ranch Home!

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1646 sqft. Home has bright kitchen, new flooring, refinished countertops, new sink/faucet, stove, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and large pantry. The half bath is located on the first floor as well as a stacked high efficiency full-sized washer and dryer. There is a dining room off the kitchen. The living room features a gas fireplace. Upstairs has four bedrooms, two baths, master has large walk in closet, and en-suite bath. The back yard is very large with a lovely wrap around concrete patio and garden area. The home has central air conditioning and attached 2 car garage.

This house is North of I-70, and East of Tower Road.

NO Smoking in home. Dogs allowed with pet deposit. No Cats. Available immediately!