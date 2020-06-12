412 Inca St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous townhome with rooftop patio in Baker Neighborhood - Available for flexible lease.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, renovated townhome has hardwood throughout and modern style fixtures and tile. The kitchen is open to both the living room and dining area. It is outfitted with stainless steel appliances including a 6 burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a refrigerator with a water dispenser and ice maker. The quartz counters provide lots of space and the island is perfect for meal prep.

The large, private rooftop patio has both mountain and city views. There is a wet bar adjacent to the patio which makes this space perfect for entertaining. The fully fenced back yard and provides access to the detached two car garage.



The location is ideal for someone who loves access to downtown experiences and enjoys a quiet neighborhood. There is easy access via public transportation or bike to downtown Denver. The historic Baker Neighborhood is a great place to walk around. Just a half-mile away from Broadway where you can find The Wizards Chest, lots of breweries and nightlife, the historic Mayan Theater, and independent restaurants.



Denver Health is just a half mile away and there is quick easy access to I-25 for commuters.

Water, Stormwater, Sewer, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

(RLNE5300805)