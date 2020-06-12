All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

412 Inca St

412 Inca Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome with rooftop patio in Baker Neighborhood - Available for flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, renovated townhome has hardwood throughout and modern style fixtures and tile. The kitchen is open to both the living room and dining area. It is outfitted with stainless steel appliances including a 6 burner gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a refrigerator with a water dispenser and ice maker. The quartz counters provide lots of space and the island is perfect for meal prep.
The large, private rooftop patio has both mountain and city views. There is a wet bar adjacent to the patio which makes this space perfect for entertaining. The fully fenced back yard and provides access to the detached two car garage.

The location is ideal for someone who loves access to downtown experiences and enjoys a quiet neighborhood. There is easy access via public transportation or bike to downtown Denver. The historic Baker Neighborhood is a great place to walk around. Just a half-mile away from Broadway where you can find The Wizards Chest, lots of breweries and nightlife, the historic Mayan Theater, and independent restaurants.

Denver Health is just a half mile away and there is quick easy access to I-25 for commuters.
Water, Stormwater, Sewer, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5300805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Inca St have any available units?
412 Inca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Inca St have?
Some of 412 Inca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Inca St currently offering any rent specials?
412 Inca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Inca St pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Inca St is pet friendly.
Does 412 Inca St offer parking?
Yes, 412 Inca St offers parking.
Does 412 Inca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Inca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Inca St have a pool?
No, 412 Inca St does not have a pool.
Does 412 Inca St have accessible units?
No, 412 Inca St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Inca St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Inca St has units with dishwashers.

