406 S. Sherman St. Available 06/01/19 Exquisite 4BD, 2BA West Wash Park Home with Remodeled Kitchen and Fenced Back Yard - This historic West Wash Park home boasts the perfect blend of original charm and modernized finishes. The kitchen has been remodeled to include ample cabinet space and beautiful marble countertops. The master suite covers the entire second floor and houses a master bathroom with double vanities that looks like it should be in magazine. Enjoy the beautiful Denver summers grilling in the fenced back yard, relaxing with family or friends on the Pergola covered patio, or gardening in the irrigated garden beds. It's perfectly sandwiched in between South Broadway and Wash Park, giving you access to shopping, dining, and fun within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



*Per Denver code, no more than two (2) unrelated adults can live at this Property*



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One dog is allowed, upon Home Owner approval.

*There is a $50 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee.

*Lawn care is included (excluding mowing, but the Owner will provide a lawnmower).

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4844688)