Denver, CO
406 S. Sherman St.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

406 S. Sherman St.

406 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
406 S. Sherman St. Available 06/01/19 Exquisite 4BD, 2BA West Wash Park Home with Remodeled Kitchen and Fenced Back Yard - This historic West Wash Park home boasts the perfect blend of original charm and modernized finishes. The kitchen has been remodeled to include ample cabinet space and beautiful marble countertops. The master suite covers the entire second floor and houses a master bathroom with double vanities that looks like it should be in magazine. Enjoy the beautiful Denver summers grilling in the fenced back yard, relaxing with family or friends on the Pergola covered patio, or gardening in the irrigated garden beds. It's perfectly sandwiched in between South Broadway and Wash Park, giving you access to shopping, dining, and fun within walking distance. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

*Per Denver code, no more than two (2) unrelated adults can live at this Property*

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One dog is allowed, upon Home Owner approval.
*There is a $50 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Lawn care is included (excluding mowing, but the Owner will provide a lawnmower).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4844688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 S. Sherman St. have any available units?
406 S. Sherman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 S. Sherman St. have?
Some of 406 S. Sherman St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 S. Sherman St. currently offering any rent specials?
406 S. Sherman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 S. Sherman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 S. Sherman St. is pet friendly.
Does 406 S. Sherman St. offer parking?
No, 406 S. Sherman St. does not offer parking.
Does 406 S. Sherman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 S. Sherman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 S. Sherman St. have a pool?
No, 406 S. Sherman St. does not have a pool.
Does 406 S. Sherman St. have accessible units?
No, 406 S. Sherman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 406 S. Sherman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 S. Sherman St. has units with dishwashers.
