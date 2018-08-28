All apartments in Denver
4039 Bryant St

4039 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c09807f01c ----
This wonderful Denver home in the desirable Sunnyside neighborhood will be available in mid April. Check out these great features - hardwood floors and original vintage woodwork and trim, Stainless steel appliances, Air Conditioning, Private fenced backyard with large covered patio, 2 car detached garage with plenty of storage space and great additional living and storage space in the finished basement.

Dog friendly, No cats please. Rent includes trash, recycling, and water. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity and Lawn Care. See leasing manager for full lease options.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

2 Car Detached Garage
A/C
Covered Patio
Dryer
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Bryant St have any available units?
4039 Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Bryant St have?
Some of 4039 Bryant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4039 Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 4039 Bryant St offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Bryant St offers parking.
Does 4039 Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4039 Bryant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Bryant St have a pool?
No, 4039 Bryant St does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 4039 Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4039 Bryant St does not have units with dishwashers.

