4039 Bryant St

This wonderful Denver home in the desirable Sunnyside neighborhood will be available in mid April. Check out these great features - hardwood floors and original vintage woodwork and trim, Stainless steel appliances, Air Conditioning, Private fenced backyard with large covered patio, 2 car detached garage with plenty of storage space and great additional living and storage space in the finished basement.



Dog friendly, No cats please. Rent includes trash, recycling, and water. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity and Lawn Care. See leasing manager for full lease options.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



