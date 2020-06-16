4010 W Conejos Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautifully Updated Studio Apartment - In this recently fully renovated condo you will find everything that you could possibly need! Updated appliances, spacious living area, and with a great location this home has the best of everything. Utilities bundled for $125 a month, including 1G of internet.



Only one block from Denver's famous Sloan's Lake Park, walking distance to tons of restaurants, and only 2.5 miles from Downtown Denver!



This home comes fully furnished, so be ready to move right in! With all of the wonderful offerings this home has to offer it will not be on the market long. Short Term- Long Term leasing options available. APPLY TODAY!



(RLNE5685963)