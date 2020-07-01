All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4010 Tejon St

4010 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand spanking new townhome in fabulous location! - Property Id: 243974

Gorgeous new and never lived in townhome in great neighborhood with restaurants stores and parks. Walk to light rail- less than a mile. Rooftop deck overlooking downtown, Beautiful modern finishes, gourmet kitchen with Kitchen aid appliances, hardwood floors and 2 car garage with huge separate storage area. Walk to everything you need!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243974
Property Id 243974

(RLNE5639827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Tejon St have any available units?
4010 Tejon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Tejon St have?
Some of 4010 Tejon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Tejon St currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Tejon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Tejon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Tejon St is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Tejon St offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Tejon St offers parking.
Does 4010 Tejon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Tejon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Tejon St have a pool?
No, 4010 Tejon St does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Tejon St have accessible units?
No, 4010 Tejon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Tejon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Tejon St has units with dishwashers.

