Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

3975 W Floyd Ave

3975 West Floyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3975 West Floyd Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3975 W Floyd Ave Available 04/01/20 SW Denver single family home available in Harvey Park South. - 3 bedroom (1 non-conforming) with two full bathrooms. Finished basement with a large private family room. Great layout for roommates.

Newly refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout. Large backyard with a storage shed. Attached one-car garage, and a huge driveway with plenty of room to park all of your toys. The kitchen has mid-century wood cabinets with built-in lighting. New oven/range and hood to be installed.

All of the projects will be completed before your move-in date.

(RLNE5644256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 W Floyd Ave have any available units?
3975 W Floyd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 W Floyd Ave have?
Some of 3975 W Floyd Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 W Floyd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3975 W Floyd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 W Floyd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3975 W Floyd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3975 W Floyd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3975 W Floyd Ave offers parking.
Does 3975 W Floyd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3975 W Floyd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 W Floyd Ave have a pool?
No, 3975 W Floyd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3975 W Floyd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3975 W Floyd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 W Floyd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3975 W Floyd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

