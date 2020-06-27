3855 S Monaco Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPER DEAL: Water, Sewer, Gas & Trash included in the rent! This gorgeous 2 story townhome has a total of 1360 square feet of living space, w/ 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The property has amazing hardwood floors and newer windows. Enjoy entertaining w/ an open living room/dining room combo. Grab a cup of coffee on your private patio w/ quick access to your 2 dedicated parking spots (one is covered) Air conditioning, ceiling fans, wood fireplace, walk-in closets are included. There is also an "as is" washer and dryer in unit. Access to the community pool! Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hebrew Educational Alliance, and Thomas Jefferson High School. Lots of shops, entertainment, and restaurants close by. Easy access to I-25 along with light rail and Park n Ride. Don't miss out, this one will rent fast. Dogs w/ approval + deposit. 3x rent and good credit required. Schedule a showing at https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery