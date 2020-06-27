All apartments in Denver
3855 S Monaco Parkway

3855 S Monaco Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3855 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPER DEAL: Water, Sewer, Gas & Trash included in the rent! This gorgeous 2 story townhome has a total of 1360 square feet of living space, w/ 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The property has amazing hardwood floors and newer windows. Enjoy entertaining w/ an open living room/dining room combo. Grab a cup of coffee on your private patio w/ quick access to your 2 dedicated parking spots (one is covered) Air conditioning, ceiling fans, wood fireplace, walk-in closets are included. There is also an "as is" washer and dryer in unit. Access to the community pool! Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hebrew Educational Alliance, and Thomas Jefferson High School. Lots of shops, entertainment, and restaurants close by. Easy access to I-25 along with light rail and Park n Ride. Don't miss out, this one will rent fast. Dogs w/ approval + deposit. 3x rent and good credit required. Schedule a showing at https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 S Monaco Parkway have any available units?
3855 S Monaco Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 S Monaco Parkway have?
Some of 3855 S Monaco Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 S Monaco Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3855 S Monaco Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 S Monaco Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3855 S Monaco Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Parkway offers parking.
Does 3855 S Monaco Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 S Monaco Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3855 S Monaco Parkway has a pool.
Does 3855 S Monaco Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3855 S Monaco Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 S Monaco Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3855 S Monaco Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
