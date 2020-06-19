3826 Julian Street 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/01/19 New Renovated Highlands/Berkeley 2Bd/1Bth W/ Yard! - Property Id: 8501



OPEN HOUSE 6/9/19 at 2:30pm!



Enjoy Highlands-Berkeley/Sunnyside living in this half duplex... in a quiet, close-to-everything area! Relax in the large, fenced-in backyard -- perfect for BBQ's, lawn games or playing with the kids & dogs in a private area!



* New paint, blinds, ceiling fans & light fixtures in the upper bedrooms/bath! *



2 full bedrooms & 1 full bath w/ full tub/shower upstairs, w/ sweeping views of area from bedroom windows. 3rd "bonus" room attached to master can serve as a third bedroom for a kiddo with window & closet, an awesome office with a private door, or the largest closet you ever dreamed of! TONS of closet space and fresh paint, lights, etc.



Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, built-ins, light & airy space, washer + dryer, easy street parking + storage in the garage.



CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!!!



3-min drive to Sprouts, King Soopers, 24 Hour Fitness, etc.

2-min drive to Tennyson District restaurants, galleries, bars

3-min drive (or 10-15 min walk) to Highlands

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8501

Property Id 8501



(RLNE4935789)