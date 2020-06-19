All apartments in Denver
Location

3826 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 07/01/19 New Renovated Highlands/Berkeley 2Bd/1Bth W/ Yard! - Property Id: 8501

OPEN HOUSE 6/9/19 at 2:30pm!

Enjoy Highlands-Berkeley/Sunnyside living in this half duplex... in a quiet, close-to-everything area! Relax in the large, fenced-in backyard -- perfect for BBQ's, lawn games or playing with the kids & dogs in a private area!

* New paint, blinds, ceiling fans & light fixtures in the upper bedrooms/bath! *

2 full bedrooms & 1 full bath w/ full tub/shower upstairs, w/ sweeping views of area from bedroom windows. 3rd "bonus" room attached to master can serve as a third bedroom for a kiddo with window & closet, an awesome office with a private door, or the largest closet you ever dreamed of! TONS of closet space and fresh paint, lights, etc.

Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors, built-ins, light & airy space, washer + dryer, easy street parking + storage in the garage.

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!!!

3-min drive to Sprouts, King Soopers, 24 Hour Fitness, etc.
2-min drive to Tennyson District restaurants, galleries, bars
3-min drive (or 10-15 min walk) to Highlands
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8501
Property Id 8501

(RLNE4935789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Julian Street 1 have any available units?
3826 Julian Street 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Julian Street 1 have?
Some of 3826 Julian Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Julian Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Julian Street 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Julian Street 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Julian Street 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Julian Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Julian Street 1 offers parking.
Does 3826 Julian Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 Julian Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Julian Street 1 have a pool?
No, 3826 Julian Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Julian Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 3826 Julian Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Julian Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Julian Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
