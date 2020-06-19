Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3783 Franklin St Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home in Cole/Hyde Park Neighborhood! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has refinished hardwood floors in living and dining room. Master bedroom is on the top floor with private full bathroom. Two small bedrooms on main level. Nice fenced backyard with garden and concrete patio to entertain. This house is on an excellent location, walk to new rail station and plenty of public transportation on Downing.



The house will be available in July. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2475 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2400 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.



For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.



No Cats Allowed



