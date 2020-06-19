All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3783 Franklin St

3783 Franklin Street · (303) 444-0199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3783 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3783 Franklin St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3783 Franklin St Available 07/01/20 Lovely Home in Cole/Hyde Park Neighborhood! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has refinished hardwood floors in living and dining room. Master bedroom is on the top floor with private full bathroom. Two small bedrooms on main level. Nice fenced backyard with garden and concrete patio to entertain. This house is on an excellent location, walk to new rail station and plenty of public transportation on Downing.

The house will be available in July. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2475 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2400 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4136116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Franklin St have any available units?
3783 Franklin St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3783 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Franklin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3783 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 3783 Franklin St offer parking?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 3783 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3783 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3783 Franklin St does not have units with air conditioning.
