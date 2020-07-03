3775 N Williams St Apt A

Amenities

parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in Cole neighborhood. The main level large open living area. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, quartz countertop and the whole unit has been freshly painted. Off street parking behind unit.



Section 8 welcome.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Showings available 7 days a week.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.