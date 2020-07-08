All apartments in Denver
3750 W Walsh Plaza
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

3750 W Walsh Plaza

3750 West Walsh Place · No Longer Available
Location

3750 West Walsh Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulously updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in the Westwoods Neighborhood in Denver. Walk into a large living area with new vinyl flooring, large window for great light which then opens into the large kitchen with new white cabinets, countertops and lighting. The whole unit is freshly painted and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/dyer hook ups, fenced yard and a 1 car garage that can be used for storage (no access to park in). Tenant maintains lawn in front and back yard. Great location close to Castro Elementary School, Downtown and much more. Water/sewer and trash included in the rent! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 W Walsh Plaza have any available units?
3750 W Walsh Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 W Walsh Plaza have?
Some of 3750 W Walsh Plaza's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 W Walsh Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
3750 W Walsh Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 W Walsh Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 3750 W Walsh Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3750 W Walsh Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 3750 W Walsh Plaza offers parking.
Does 3750 W Walsh Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 W Walsh Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 W Walsh Plaza have a pool?
No, 3750 W Walsh Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 3750 W Walsh Plaza have accessible units?
No, 3750 W Walsh Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 W Walsh Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 W Walsh Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

