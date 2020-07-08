3750 W Walsh Plaza

Amenities

garbage disposal garage recently renovated gym elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Fabulously updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in the Westwoods Neighborhood in Denver. Walk into a large living area with new vinyl flooring, large window for great light which then opens into the large kitchen with new white cabinets, countertops and lighting. The whole unit is freshly painted and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/dyer hook ups, fenced yard and a 1 car garage that can be used for storage (no access to park in). Tenant maintains lawn in front and back yard. Great location close to Castro Elementary School, Downtown and much more. Water/sewer and trash included in the rent! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com