Last updated March 15 2020 at 6:25 PM

3733 Eliot St - A

3733 Eliot Street
Location

3733 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing duplex apartment with over 1700 Sq Ft of space in a great Potter Highlands location. 2 bed, 2 bath with a potential for 3rd bedroom/den/or office in the basement. Fully Renovated On-Suite Bathroom. Walk to Berkley, Highlands, LoHi, Sunnyside restaurants & bars. Front and Back Yard. Hardwood floors through out with high ceilings and vintage character accents, like crown molding and stain glass windows. Dish washer New Washer / Dryer AC 2 bathrooms Sec Dep Required. 6 Month lease or 1 year lease. Pets considered.
Amazing location in the Potter Highlands tons of restaurants, bars, and shops. Walk/Bike Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

