3733 Eliot St - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing duplex apartment with over 1700 Sq Ft of space in a great Potter Highlands location. 2 bed, 2 bath with a potential for 3rd bedroom/den/or office in the basement. Fully Renovated On-Suite Bathroom. Walk to Berkley, Highlands, LoHi, Sunnyside restaurants & bars. Front and Back Yard. Hardwood floors through out with high ceilings and vintage character accents, like crown molding and stain glass windows. Dish washer New Washer / Dryer AC 2 bathrooms Sec Dep Required. 6 Month lease or 1 year lease. Pets considered.

Amazing location in the Potter Highlands tons of restaurants, bars, and shops. Walk/Bike Downtown.