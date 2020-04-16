All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

3730 S Ames St

3730 South Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

3730 South Ames Street, Denver, CO 80235
Fort Logan

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Available Now ***

Gorgeous 3bd/2ba with finished basement, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard

** NO PETS

Reserve this Highly Desired HOUSE Before It's Gone!!!

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in DENVER, close to Pinehurst Country Club and Logan Cemetery. This house includes all Kitchen Appliances with Washer and Dryer Hookups. Patio off Dining Room, Fenced in backyard-perfect area for Horseshoes if you're into that. Close to Colorado Academy, and River Point Shopping Center. Great neighborhood.

Easy access to Hwy 285, S Sante Fe, E-470, and I-25 to downtown Denver.

INCLUDED:
-2 Car Garage
-Trash

For showings please call or text Terrence at: 720-858-8174

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 S Ames St have any available units?
3730 S Ames St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 S Ames St have?
Some of 3730 S Ames St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 S Ames St currently offering any rent specials?
3730 S Ames St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 S Ames St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 S Ames St is pet friendly.
Does 3730 S Ames St offer parking?
Yes, 3730 S Ames St offers parking.
Does 3730 S Ames St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 S Ames St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 S Ames St have a pool?
No, 3730 S Ames St does not have a pool.
Does 3730 S Ames St have accessible units?
No, 3730 S Ames St does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 S Ames St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 S Ames St has units with dishwashers.
