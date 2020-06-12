All apartments in Denver
3720 Alcott Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3720 Alcott Street

3720 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Garden Level Condo Fully Furnished!!! - SHORT TERM LEASE!!!!!!

Garden-level condo FULLY Remodeled.
This beautiful home features BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Quartz countertops, complete electrical overhaul, all new plumbing, brand new furnace, new water heater, new roof, NEW A/C, new drywall, new flooring, high-end Modern finishes, under-mount lighting in the kitchen, brand new windows, new doors, new hardware, new blinds, brand new stackable washer & dryer included. One dedicated off-street parking spot private fenced-in backyard space.

Fully Furnished
Short TERM LEASE!!!!!!
Call today for your showing!!
This home will not last
720-474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5249315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Alcott Street have any available units?
3720 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Alcott Street have?
Some of 3720 Alcott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3720 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 3720 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 Alcott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 3720 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 3720 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

