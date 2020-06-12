3720 Alcott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Garden Level Condo Fully Furnished!!! - SHORT TERM LEASE!!!!!!



Garden-level condo FULLY Remodeled.

This beautiful home features BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Quartz countertops, complete electrical overhaul, all new plumbing, brand new furnace, new water heater, new roof, NEW A/C, new drywall, new flooring, high-end Modern finishes, under-mount lighting in the kitchen, brand new windows, new doors, new hardware, new blinds, brand new stackable washer & dryer included. One dedicated off-street parking spot private fenced-in backyard space.



Fully Furnished

Short TERM LEASE!!!!!!

Call today for your showing!!

This home will not last

720-474-2822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5249315)