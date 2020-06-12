3720 Alcott Street

Amenities
Garden Level Condo Fully Furnished!!! - SHORT TERM LEASE!!!!!!
Garden-level condo FULLY Remodeled.
This beautiful home features BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! Quartz countertops, complete electrical overhaul, all new plumbing, brand new furnace, new water heater, new roof, NEW A/C, new drywall, new flooring, high-end Modern finishes, under-mount lighting in the kitchen, brand new windows, new doors, new hardware, new blinds, brand new stackable washer & dryer included. One dedicated off-street parking spot private fenced-in backyard space.
Fully Furnished
Short TERM LEASE!!!!!!
Call today for your showing!!
This home will not last
720-474-2822
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5249315)