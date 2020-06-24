All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3707 W. 38th Ave.

3707 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3707 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
pet friendly
3707 W. 38th Ave. Available 05/02/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Duplex in the Highlands! - Available for a one or two year lease.

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Newly remodeled! Full basement perfect as an entertainment room. Property includes a 1 car detached garage.
Great Highlands location with convenience to all the Highlands has to offer.
Only minutes from downtown and Tennyson St shops.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets will not be considered.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 W. 38th Ave. have any available units?
3707 W. 38th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 W. 38th Ave. have?
Some of 3707 W. 38th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 W. 38th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3707 W. 38th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 W. 38th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 W. 38th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3707 W. 38th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3707 W. 38th Ave. offers parking.
Does 3707 W. 38th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 W. 38th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 W. 38th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3707 W. 38th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3707 W. 38th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3707 W. 38th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 W. 38th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 W. 38th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
