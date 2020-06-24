Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse garage pet friendly

3707 W. 38th Ave. Available 05/02/19 1 Bed/1 Bath Duplex in the Highlands! - Available for a one or two year lease.



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Newly remodeled! Full basement perfect as an entertainment room. Property includes a 1 car detached garage.

Great Highlands location with convenience to all the Highlands has to offer.

Only minutes from downtown and Tennyson St shops.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets will not be considered.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754449)