Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3706 Wolff Street

3706 Wolff St
Location

3706 Wolff St, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Lovely Townhome Near Sloans Lake, West 32nd, and Tennyson Shops and Restaurants!

This wonderful townhome has 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and a total of 1600 square feet of living space, which includes a finished basement that can be used as a home theater room or extra bedroom! The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. It has vaulted ceilings and a new cozy fireplace in the living room. Other amenities include AC, a master walk-in closet, ceiling fans, and a brand new top of the line washer and dryer in the unit. This stunning townhome has new hardwood floors, and also includes a 65 inch TV in the living room area, and an included power recliner and bar in the basement. Relax outdoors on the balcony with huge cast iron grill. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage. Additional bonus basement storage area.

Located near Sloans Lake in the West Highland neighborhood, this townhome offers easy access to restaurants and shopping, including Sprouts, King Soopers, Panera Bread, Blue Pan Pizza, 24 Hour Fitness and more! Downtown Denver is only a short drive away. Travel is easy with access to I-70 and US-6, as well as the 32, 38, and 44 bus lines.

Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal are all included in the rent!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Wolff Street have any available units?
3706 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Wolff Street have?
Some of 3706 Wolff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
No, 3706 Wolff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3706 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 3706 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Wolff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 3706 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 3706 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
