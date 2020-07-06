3706 Wolff Street

Amenities

Lovely Townhome Near Sloans Lake, West 32nd, and Tennyson Shops and Restaurants!



This wonderful townhome has 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and a total of 1600 square feet of living space, which includes a finished basement that can be used as a home theater room or extra bedroom! The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. It has vaulted ceilings and a new cozy fireplace in the living room. Other amenities include AC, a master walk-in closet, ceiling fans, and a brand new top of the line washer and dryer in the unit. This stunning townhome has new hardwood floors, and also includes a 65 inch TV in the living room area, and an included power recliner and bar in the basement. Relax outdoors on the balcony with huge cast iron grill. Parking includes a 2 car attached garage. Additional bonus basement storage area.



Located near Sloans Lake in the West Highland neighborhood, this townhome offers easy access to restaurants and shopping, including Sprouts, King Soopers, Panera Bread, Blue Pan Pizza, 24 Hour Fitness and more! Downtown Denver is only a short drive away. Travel is easy with access to I-70 and US-6, as well as the 32, 38, and 44 bus lines.



Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal are all included in the rent!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



