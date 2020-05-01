3690 W. Byron Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

SHORT TERM Sloan's Lake Luxury Living in this BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom Home - Luxurious custom home in Sloan's Lake on corner lot.

Spacious, open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Great room has floor to ceiling windows/doors which invite plenty of natural light plus a cozy gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters and high-end KitchenAid appliances. A full bath and bedroom/study also on main floor.

The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Secondary bedrooms are decent sized with Jack & Jill Bath.

Top floor loft is complete with rooftop deck, wet bar and its own bathroom.

Fully finished basement with rec room, wet bar, surround sound system plus 5th Bedroom and full bath.

2-Car detached garage and fenced back patio/front yard.

Walking distance to Sloan's Lake and the Highlands with restaurants and shops

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. 4-5 MONTHS as this home is available for purchase end of June 2020

NO SMOKING NO MARIJUANA

