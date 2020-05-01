All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

3690 W. Byron Place

3690 West Byron Place · No Longer Available
Location

3690 West Byron Place, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM Sloan's Lake Luxury Living in this BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom Home - Luxurious custom home in Sloan's Lake on corner lot.
Spacious, open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Great room has floor to ceiling windows/doors which invite plenty of natural light plus a cozy gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters and high-end KitchenAid appliances. A full bath and bedroom/study also on main floor.
The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Secondary bedrooms are decent sized with Jack & Jill Bath.
Top floor loft is complete with rooftop deck, wet bar and its own bathroom.
Fully finished basement with rec room, wet bar, surround sound system plus 5th Bedroom and full bath.
2-Car detached garage and fenced back patio/front yard.
Walking distance to Sloan's Lake and the Highlands with restaurants and shops
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. 4-5 MONTHS as this home is available for purchase end of June 2020
NO SMOKING NO MARIJUANA
Call today for a private showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5185434)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
