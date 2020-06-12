3690 Magnolia St

Amenities

Step into this 2 bedroom corner unit for Spring! A bright and functional layout ensures a perfect roommate situation if desired. Station 26 Brewing Co just a few blocks away, and MLK Junior Park across the street! *Images are of a currently occupied unit - updated vacant photos will be added soon! Personal outdoor fenced area Washer/Dryer in unit Walk in closet Matching black appliances Plenty of open grass areas Easy to keep plank flooring Large windows Darkwood cabinets $45 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electric $1000 Security deposit One medium pet (50 lbs & under) acceptable with one-time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300