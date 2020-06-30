All apartments in Denver
3680 Grape Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3680 Grape Street

3680 Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

3680 Grape Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom home in Park Hill Neighborhood - Available for flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.

This two bedroom, brick home in the Park Hill neighborhood has a beautifully updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a granite countertop. There is plenty of cabinet space and the kitchen open to the living room. The contemporary bathroom has newer fixtures and stylish tile. The light color hardwood floors brighten up all the rooms. There is a full size washer and dryer. The detached garage and the shed provide lots of extra space for storage. There is NO central air conditioning in this house.

There is easy access to I-70 and I-270/US 36. There is a public library nearby as well. The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Area is just 15 minutes away where youll find miles of hiking trails and amazing wildlife viewing. Lots of opportunities for shopping, dining, and nightlight are not far away.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5285697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 Grape Street have any available units?
3680 Grape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3680 Grape Street have?
Some of 3680 Grape Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3680 Grape Street currently offering any rent specials?
3680 Grape Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 Grape Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3680 Grape Street is pet friendly.
Does 3680 Grape Street offer parking?
Yes, 3680 Grape Street offers parking.
Does 3680 Grape Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3680 Grape Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 Grape Street have a pool?
No, 3680 Grape Street does not have a pool.
Does 3680 Grape Street have accessible units?
No, 3680 Grape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 Grape Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3680 Grape Street has units with dishwashers.

