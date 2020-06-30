3680 Grape Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom home in Park Hill Neighborhood - Available for flexible lease.



Available for flexible lease.



This two bedroom, brick home in the Park Hill neighborhood has a beautifully updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a granite countertop. There is plenty of cabinet space and the kitchen open to the living room. The contemporary bathroom has newer fixtures and stylish tile. The light color hardwood floors brighten up all the rooms. There is a full size washer and dryer. The detached garage and the shed provide lots of extra space for storage. There is NO central air conditioning in this house.



There is easy access to I-70 and I-270/US 36. There is a public library nearby as well. The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Area is just 15 minutes away where youll find miles of hiking trails and amazing wildlife viewing. Lots of opportunities for shopping, dining, and nightlight are not far away.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



