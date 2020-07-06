All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3658 N Clay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3658 N Clay St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

3658 N Clay St

3658 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3658 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic end unit of a 6-plex. This one bed one bath features central AC, a walk in closet, fenced patio area, and off street parking. Located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Highlands Historic District! Right around the corner from bars, restaurants, and shops. Showings are available Monday - Friday between 10am-4pm and Saturday between 11am-2pm.

Minimum 12 month lease.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.

Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 N Clay St have any available units?
3658 N Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3658 N Clay St have?
Some of 3658 N Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 N Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
3658 N Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 N Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3658 N Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 3658 N Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 3658 N Clay St offers parking.
Does 3658 N Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3658 N Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 N Clay St have a pool?
No, 3658 N Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 3658 N Clay St have accessible units?
No, 3658 N Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 N Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3658 N Clay St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University