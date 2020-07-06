3658 N Clay St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic end unit of a 6-plex. This one bed one bath features central AC, a walk in closet, fenced patio area, and off street parking. Located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Highlands Historic District! Right around the corner from bars, restaurants, and shops. Showings are available Monday - Friday between 10am-4pm and Saturday between 11am-2pm.



Minimum 12 month lease.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcically >650, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified.



Application fee is $18 per adult. Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application