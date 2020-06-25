3653 W Union Ave

3653 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80236 Fort Logan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Townhome With great Views - You will be so excited to call this 4 Bedroom 3 Bath your new home! Entertain your family and friends in this large open floor plan and big private fenced patio.
The main floor is all hardwood floors and the Kitchen is HUGE!
Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and on the lower floor is another large room a bathroom and storage. Bring your own washer and Dryer and never leave the house to do laundry.
Enjoy the summer pool side!
This unit is in a quiet well maintained community that is close enough to the city to be an easy communte but far enough in the suburbs to have great schools and less congestion. It truly is the best of both worlds.
The unit is available June 15th and open houses will be hosted soon.
Please text Christelle for more details @720-569-0953
We can get you pre-approved today just apply online @ www.realatlas.com 3x Rent monthlly income required for the household No Evictions or Criminal records
$45 application fee per adult
(RLNE4917115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
