3653 W Union Ave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Townhome With great Views - You will be so excited to call this 4 Bedroom 3 Bath your new home! Entertain your family and friends in this large open floor plan and big private fenced patio.



The main floor is all hardwood floors and the Kitchen is HUGE!



Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and on the lower floor is another large room a bathroom and storage. Bring your own washer and Dryer and never leave the house to do laundry.



Enjoy the summer pool side!



This unit is in a quiet well maintained community that is close enough to the city to be an easy communte but far enough in the suburbs to have great schools and less congestion. It truly is the best of both worlds.



The unit is available June 15th and open houses will be hosted soon.



Please text Christelle for more details @720-569-0953



We can get you pre-approved today just apply online @ www.realatlas.com

3x Rent monthlly income required for the household

No Evictions or Criminal records



$45 application fee per adult



(RLNE4917115)