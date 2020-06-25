All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

3653 W Union Ave

3653 West Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3653 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Townhome With great Views - You will be so excited to call this 4 Bedroom 3 Bath your new home! Entertain your family and friends in this large open floor plan and big private fenced patio.

The main floor is all hardwood floors and the Kitchen is HUGE!

Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and on the lower floor is another large room a bathroom and storage. Bring your own washer and Dryer and never leave the house to do laundry.

Enjoy the summer pool side!

This unit is in a quiet well maintained community that is close enough to the city to be an easy communte but far enough in the suburbs to have great schools and less congestion. It truly is the best of both worlds.

The unit is available June 15th and open houses will be hosted soon.

Please text Christelle for more details @720-569-0953

We can get you pre-approved today just apply online @ www.realatlas.com
3x Rent monthlly income required for the household
No Evictions or Criminal records

$45 application fee per adult

(RLNE4917115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 W Union Ave have any available units?
3653 W Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 W Union Ave have?
Some of 3653 W Union Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 W Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3653 W Union Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 W Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3653 W Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3653 W Union Ave offer parking?
No, 3653 W Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3653 W Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3653 W Union Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 W Union Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3653 W Union Ave has a pool.
Does 3653 W Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 3653 W Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 W Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 W Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
