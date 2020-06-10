All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

3648 n Jackson street

3648 North Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3648 North Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house with yard, 4 blocks to light rail - Property Id: 7573

This home is remodeled with a mid modern feel. The kitchen features granite-slab countertops, and newer appliances. Master bedroom offers a spacious suite, which connects to a separate space that would make a great nursery, 3rd bedroom, or private study/den! The large back yard has a sprinkler system, garden beds on a drip system, a bocce ball court and paver patio--perfect for entertaining friends and family! The location is great, bike to RiNo and downtown, or walk four blocks to the light rail station that will take you to straight to Union Station, or DIA. City Park is just a short walk away! Owner pays for trash and sewer. Additional Pet Rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

