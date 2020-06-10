3648 n Jackson street

Amenities

Beautiful house with yard, 4 blocks to light rail - Property Id: 7573



This home is remodeled with a mid modern feel. The kitchen features granite-slab countertops, and newer appliances. Master bedroom offers a spacious suite, which connects to a separate space that would make a great nursery, 3rd bedroom, or private study/den! The large back yard has a sprinkler system, garden beds on a drip system, a bocce ball court and paver patio--perfect for entertaining friends and family! The location is great, bike to RiNo and downtown, or walk four blocks to the light rail station that will take you to straight to Union Station, or DIA. City Park is just a short walk away! Owner pays for trash and sewer. Additional Pet Rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/7573p

Property Id 7573



(RLNE5088581)