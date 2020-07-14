3635 Julian St

Amenities

Completely remodeled - professionally designed. In the heart of West Highland- walking distance (5 blocks north) to Highland Square restaurants and shops, close to Tennyson St as well. Attic insulated to R65 with blown in cellulose to help reduce heating costs and increase comfort. New Nest Learning Thermostat. Tubular skylights in the kitchen and bathroom. All new LED lighting interior and exterior. Landscaped backyard with fruit trees and garden planter beds. Radiant heated floor in bathroom. New stainless steel, Energystar appliances in the kitchen. New high efficiency washer and dryer. New water heater.



Dogs allowed with approval, no cats. $200 non refundable pet fee. Must pass background and credit check. Trash and recycling included in the rent price. Compost service is available through the City of Denver for an additional fee. All other utilities paid by the tenant- electricity, gas, and water.