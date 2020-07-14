All apartments in Denver
3635 Julian St

3635 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

3635 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled - professionally designed. In the heart of West Highland- walking distance (5 blocks north) to Highland Square restaurants and shops, close to Tennyson St as well. Attic insulated to R65 with blown in cellulose to help reduce heating costs and increase comfort. New Nest Learning Thermostat. Tubular skylights in the kitchen and bathroom. All new LED lighting interior and exterior. Landscaped backyard with fruit trees and garden planter beds. Radiant heated floor in bathroom. New stainless steel, Energystar appliances in the kitchen. New high efficiency washer and dryer. New water heater.

Dogs allowed with approval, no cats. $200 non refundable pet fee. Must pass background and credit check. Trash and recycling included in the rent price. Compost service is available through the City of Denver for an additional fee. All other utilities paid by the tenant- electricity, gas, and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Julian St have any available units?
3635 Julian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 Julian St have?
Some of 3635 Julian St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Julian St currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Julian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Julian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 Julian St is pet friendly.
Does 3635 Julian St offer parking?
No, 3635 Julian St does not offer parking.
Does 3635 Julian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3635 Julian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Julian St have a pool?
No, 3635 Julian St does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Julian St have accessible units?
No, 3635 Julian St does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Julian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 Julian St has units with dishwashers.
