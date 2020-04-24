3619 Navajo St

Amenities

Sleek 3BD, 3.5BA LoHi Townhome with Rooftop Deck and 2-Car Garage - Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this modern townhome is just a short walk to numerous shops, restaurants and breweries. In addition to the spacious rooftop deck and 2-car garage, the unit features a modern interior with high-end finishes, open-concept kitchen and living space and a balcony. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly fee which covers water, sewer and trash.

*One of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed and can also be used as an office.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



