Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3619 Navajo St

3619 Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Sleek 3BD, 3.5BA LoHi Townhome with Rooftop Deck and 2-Car Garage - Located in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, this modern townhome is just a short walk to numerous shops, restaurants and breweries. In addition to the spacious rooftop deck and 2-car garage, the unit features a modern interior with high-end finishes, open-concept kitchen and living space and a balcony. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly fee which covers water, sewer and trash.
*One of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed and can also be used as an office.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5487715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Navajo St have any available units?
3619 Navajo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Navajo St have?
Some of 3619 Navajo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Navajo St currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Navajo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Navajo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Navajo St is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Navajo St offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Navajo St offers parking.
Does 3619 Navajo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Navajo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Navajo St have a pool?
No, 3619 Navajo St does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Navajo St have accessible units?
No, 3619 Navajo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Navajo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Navajo St has units with dishwashers.
