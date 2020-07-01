All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

3615 Navajo St

3615 Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Don't miss this opportunity to reside in a luxury five-level townhouse with amazing 360-degree views from three separate outdoor decks. Choose unfurnished, or furnished if desired with high-end modern furniture, decor and electronics. Prime location just outside of downtown in the highly desirable LoHi neighborhood. Fully-equipped kitchen with Bosch appliances, island gas range with overhead hood and gas grill on deck just outside of kitchen. Well lit spacious interior with hardwood floors and surround sound throughout the home. Three bedrooms including a master suite with professionally designed closet and five piece bathroom. One of the bedrooms includes a Murphy bed and can be also used as an office or media room. Attached two car garage and secure entrances. Steps from restaurants and entertainment, minutes from downtown, the airport and the mountains. One month deposit, $55 per adult application fee, available immediately. Schedule a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/c75a72501a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Navajo St have any available units?
3615 Navajo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Navajo St have?
Some of 3615 Navajo St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Navajo St currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Navajo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Navajo St pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Navajo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3615 Navajo St offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Navajo St offers parking.
Does 3615 Navajo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Navajo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Navajo St have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Navajo St has a pool.
Does 3615 Navajo St have accessible units?
No, 3615 Navajo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Navajo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Navajo St does not have units with dishwashers.

