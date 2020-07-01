3615 Navajo St

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity to reside in a luxury five-level townhouse with amazing 360-degree views from three separate outdoor decks. Choose unfurnished, or furnished if desired with high-end modern furniture, decor and electronics. Prime location just outside of downtown in the highly desirable LoHi neighborhood. Fully-equipped kitchen with Bosch appliances, island gas range with overhead hood and gas grill on deck just outside of kitchen. Well lit spacious interior with hardwood floors and surround sound throughout the home. Three bedrooms including a master suite with professionally designed closet and five piece bathroom. One of the bedrooms includes a Murphy bed and can be also used as an office or media room. Attached two car garage and secure entrances. Steps from restaurants and entertainment, minutes from downtown, the airport and the mountains. One month deposit, $55 per adult application fee, available immediately. Schedule a showing online here: https://showmojo.com/l/c75a72501a