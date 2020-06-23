3607 Locust St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Updated! 2br perfect location downtown & stapleton - Property Id: 272559



Bright and sunny 2br/1ba in the perfect location!

2 minutes to I-70, 5 minutes to Northfield, 10 minutes to Stapleton, 15 minutes to downtown Denver and 25 minutes to the airport!



-central Air Conditioning and Heat, both!

-brand new, stainless steel appliances

-new washer and dryer

-dedicated, private backyard

-Ecobee smart thermostat connects to your phone

-smartlocks with configurable keypad codes

-updated bathroom plumbing

-big closets

-all hardwood and tile floors

-walk to Station 26 brewery

-all LED bulbs

-low utilities cost- average around $120/month

-two parking spots in driveway

-1650sq ft backyard/driveway



**Texts only please, no calls**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272559

