All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3607 Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3607 Locust St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

3607 Locust St

3607 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3607 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated! 2br perfect location downtown & stapleton - Property Id: 272559

Bright and sunny 2br/1ba in the perfect location!
2 minutes to I-70, 5 minutes to Northfield, 10 minutes to Stapleton, 15 minutes to downtown Denver and 25 minutes to the airport!

-central Air Conditioning and Heat, both!
-brand new, stainless steel appliances
-new washer and dryer
-dedicated, private backyard
-Ecobee smart thermostat connects to your phone
-smartlocks with configurable keypad codes
-updated bathroom plumbing
-big closets
-all hardwood and tile floors
-walk to Station 26 brewery
-all LED bulbs
-low utilities cost- average around $120/month
-two parking spots in driveway
-1650sq ft backyard/driveway

**Texts only please, no calls**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272559
Property Id 272559

(RLNE5752017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Locust St have any available units?
3607 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Locust St have?
Some of 3607 Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Locust St offers parking.
Does 3607 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3607 Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Locust St have a pool?
No, 3607 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 3607 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Locust St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University