Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3605 W. 23rd Ave. A

3605 West 23rd Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3605 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
Spacious Upper Half of Up/Down Duplex in with Covered Front Porch! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This spacious remodeled half Duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. You will love the open concept kitchen and living area. Enjoy lounging on the covered front patio or venture a few blocks to Sloan's Lake and Highlands Square shops and restaurants. Off-Street parking available. There is no A/C unit or yard at this unit.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, gas/electric and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*No pets considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A have any available units?
3605 W. 23rd Ave. A has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A have?
Some of 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A currently offering any rent specials?
3605 W. 23rd Ave. A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A pet-friendly?
No, 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A offer parking?
Yes, 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A does offer parking.
Does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A have a pool?
No, 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A does not have a pool.
Does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A have accessible units?
No, 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 W. 23rd Ave. A has units with dishwashers.
