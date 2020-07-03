All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

357 Grant St

357 North Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

357 North Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e712b2d0fc ----
Vintage Top Floor Studio in Amazing Location!

Rent: $875
Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewage, trash, gas. Electric billed independently though Xcel)
App Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $400*
Available NOW!

- Hardwood Floors
- European Shower
- Tile in Bath
- Large Living Space
- Great Windows
- Amazing location! - Walk to bike paths, Cheery Creek, Washpark, Waffel Brothers, Rose Bud Cafe, shops, restaurants and more!

Call to set up a showing today 303-733-0487!

Rent: $875
Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewage, trash, gas. Electric billed independently though Xcel)
App Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $400*
One Time Pet Fee Dogs: $150
One Time Pet Fee Cats: $100
Pet Rent Dogs: $40
Pet Rent Cats: $30

QUALIFICATIONS
- Must make twice the amount of rent per month
- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)
- No collections
- No Rental Debt
- No Evictions
- No Criminal History

**Deposit subject to change pending results of background check
* We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

This unit wont last long Call today
Leasing Coordinator - Amanda
303-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Grant St have any available units?
357 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 357 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
357 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 357 Grant St offer parking?
No, 357 Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 357 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Grant St have a pool?
No, 357 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 357 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 357 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.

