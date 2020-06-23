All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3563 Yosemite St

3563 North Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

3563 North Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3563 Yosemite St Available 02/22/19 Main Floor Master Home in Stapleton - Popular Wonderland Belmont model in the coveted Central Park North neighborhood in Stapleton. This home boasts a main floor master with two bedrooms upstairs, an amazing kitchen, and a basement finished with a family room and an additional bedroom or office. Enjoy the warm months on the private 1/2 acre courtyard, the largest in Stapleton! Tucked in a quiet corner of the neighborhood with a short three block walk to Central Park, the third largest park in Denver.

(RLNE2369865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Yosemite St have any available units?
3563 Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Yosemite St have?
Some of 3563 Yosemite St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Yosemite St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Yosemite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3563 Yosemite St is pet friendly.
Does 3563 Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 3563 Yosemite St does offer parking.
Does 3563 Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 3563 Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 3563 Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
