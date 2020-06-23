Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3563 Yosemite St Available 02/22/19 Main Floor Master Home in Stapleton - Popular Wonderland Belmont model in the coveted Central Park North neighborhood in Stapleton. This home boasts a main floor master with two bedrooms upstairs, an amazing kitchen, and a basement finished with a family room and an additional bedroom or office. Enjoy the warm months on the private 1/2 acre courtyard, the largest in Stapleton! Tucked in a quiet corner of the neighborhood with a short three block walk to Central Park, the third largest park in Denver.



(RLNE2369865)