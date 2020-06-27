3552 N Marion Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Stunning remodeled Victorian in Hyde Park. Located minutes from City Park, Uptown, RiNo and downtown. Built in 1886, but with all the modern upgrades of today. Lovely covered front porch with flagstone and custom lighting would be fantastic to enjoy the peephole mountain views from the gated, landscaped, irrigated front yard.



Walk in to everything brand new. Refurbished hardwood floors, drywall, lighting, cabinets, appliances, countertops…. there was nothing spared into renovating this home into model perfect.



Welcome in to a large living/dining room combo that would be perfect for entertaining. New, modern kitchen is a chef's dream and is conveniently located right off the living room providing an open feel. Gorgeous countertops with classic backsplash design compliment the new cabinets and stainless appliances. Large pantry located just off the kitchen added as a modern day upgrade.



3 bedrooms all with new windows, custom granite sills, flooring, doors, lighting and drywall/paint. Light and bright gray tone paint with white trim provides a very contemporary feel.



2 bathrooms with beautiful tile work, vanities and hardware. 1st bath with full tub/shower combo, creative cut outs in the backsplash to place those products. Large custom vanity with granite tops and under-mount sink. 2nd bath with oversized walk in shower, seamless shower enclosure and granite seat. Counter height vanity with vessel sink and plenty of room to store linen. Both bathrooms have windows to allow tons of natural light.



Separate laundry room with new plumbing and hookups located at the back of the house all ready for your washer and dryer.



Large low-maintenance backyard that is completely fenced in. Custom stamped concrete patio and outdoor storage. Private, gated access to the alley. Plenty of clean space to host large get togethers without the hassle of maintaining any landscape.



This home has new electrical, plumbing and insulation. New central air conditioning, furnace and newer water heater will keep your utilities nice and low.



This home is turn key and ready for you to simply move in. This is not currently considering free roaming pets.