All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3552 N Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3552 N Marion Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

3552 N Marion Street

3552 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3552 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning remodeled Victorian in Hyde Park. Located minutes from City Park, Uptown, RiNo and downtown. Built in 1886, but with all the modern upgrades of today. Lovely covered front porch with flagstone and custom lighting would be fantastic to enjoy the peephole mountain views from the gated, landscaped, irrigated front yard.

Walk in to everything brand new. Refurbished hardwood floors, drywall, lighting, cabinets, appliances, countertops…. there was nothing spared into renovating this home into model perfect.

Welcome in to a large living/dining room combo that would be perfect for entertaining. New, modern kitchen is a chef's dream and is conveniently located right off the living room providing an open feel. Gorgeous countertops with classic backsplash design compliment the new cabinets and stainless appliances. Large pantry located just off the kitchen added as a modern day upgrade.

3 bedrooms all with new windows, custom granite sills, flooring, doors, lighting and drywall/paint. Light and bright gray tone paint with white trim provides a very contemporary feel.

2 bathrooms with beautiful tile work, vanities and hardware. 1st bath with full tub/shower combo, creative cut outs in the backsplash to place those products. Large custom vanity with granite tops and under-mount sink. 2nd bath with oversized walk in shower, seamless shower enclosure and granite seat. Counter height vanity with vessel sink and plenty of room to store linen. Both bathrooms have windows to allow tons of natural light.

Separate laundry room with new plumbing and hookups located at the back of the house all ready for your washer and dryer.

Large low-maintenance backyard that is completely fenced in. Custom stamped concrete patio and outdoor storage. Private, gated access to the alley. Plenty of clean space to host large get togethers without the hassle of maintaining any landscape.

This home has new electrical, plumbing and insulation. New central air conditioning, furnace and newer water heater will keep your utilities nice and low.

This home is turn key and ready for you to simply move in. This is not currently considering free roaming pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3552 N Marion Street have any available units?
3552 N Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3552 N Marion Street have?
Some of 3552 N Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3552 N Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
3552 N Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 N Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3552 N Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 3552 N Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 3552 N Marion Street offers parking.
Does 3552 N Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3552 N Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 N Marion Street have a pool?
No, 3552 N Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 3552 N Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 3552 N Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 N Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3552 N Marion Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University