Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3521 W. 16th Ave

3521 West 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3521 West 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spectacular 2BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Private Rooftop Deck and Garage Parking - Welcome to the town homes at Sloan's Row. Located three blocks from Sloan's Lake Park, Colorado Acute Long Term Hospital and Shopping. This prestigious townhouse offers a large floor plan, and all the comforts you could ask for. Private one car garage on the first floor with storage and a patio area. The second floor features a designer kitchen, powder room, balcony and an abundance of natural sunlight. All of the bedrooms are located on the third floor, with a shared bathroom, master suite and a spacious guest bedroom. Entertain guests on your fabulous rooftop deck, with wonderful views of Downtown Denver and the Mountains. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $75 water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5326355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 W. 16th Ave have any available units?
3521 W. 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 W. 16th Ave have?
Some of 3521 W. 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 W. 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3521 W. 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 W. 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 W. 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3521 W. 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3521 W. 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 3521 W. 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3521 W. 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 W. 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 3521 W. 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3521 W. 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3521 W. 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 W. 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 W. 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
