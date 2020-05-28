3521 W. 16th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Spectacular 2BD, 2.5BA Townhouse with Private Rooftop Deck and Garage Parking - Welcome to the town homes at Sloan's Row. Located three blocks from Sloan's Lake Park, Colorado Acute Long Term Hospital and Shopping. This prestigious townhouse offers a large floor plan, and all the comforts you could ask for. Private one car garage on the first floor with storage and a patio area. The second floor features a designer kitchen, powder room, balcony and an abundance of natural sunlight. All of the bedrooms are located on the third floor, with a shared bathroom, master suite and a spacious guest bedroom. Entertain guests on your fabulous rooftop deck, with wonderful views of Downtown Denver and the Mountains. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $75 water, sewer, and trash fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



