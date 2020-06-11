All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3517 N Williams St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3517 N Williams St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3517 N Williams St.

3517 N Williams St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3517 N Williams St, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Half Duplex!! Pet Friendly!! - Call today to schedule a tour of this great 3 bedroom. Minutes from the downtown Denver. This home is located in a unique Denver location and is close to everything including easy access to freeways for a quick daily commute.

Home Features:
*3 Bedrooms non-conforming
*Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms
*Large back yard
*Newer flooring

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month lease.
*Cats and Dogs OK with $30.00 a month pet rent and $200.00 pet deposit.
*Resident must maintain renters insurance.
*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background check

(RLNE3783291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 N Williams St. have any available units?
3517 N Williams St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3517 N Williams St. currently offering any rent specials?
3517 N Williams St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 N Williams St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 N Williams St. is pet friendly.
Does 3517 N Williams St. offer parking?
No, 3517 N Williams St. does not offer parking.
Does 3517 N Williams St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 N Williams St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 N Williams St. have a pool?
No, 3517 N Williams St. does not have a pool.
Does 3517 N Williams St. have accessible units?
No, 3517 N Williams St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 N Williams St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 N Williams St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 N Williams St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 N Williams St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University