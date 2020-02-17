All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 351 W Warren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
351 W Warren Ave
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:31 AM

351 W Warren Ave

351 West Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Overland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

351 West Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
RIGHT ACROSS STREET FROM LIGHT RAIL STATION. 1300 square foot townhome for rent available in Porter/Bates/Rosedale area near University of Denver neighborhood. Available immeadiately. Lease terms flexible, 12 months or longer-term.
- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION/NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE
- 2 full bathrooms
- 2 full bedrooms
- private rooftop deck with city skyline and mountain views
- new hardwood floors
- brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- gas stove, dishwasher
LEASE DETAILS
- Refundable deposit equal to 1 month's rent due on signing
- PET FRIENDLY, smaller pets are generally welcome
- DEDICATED PARKING SPACE - monthly fee
- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets
- stackable washer and dryer
NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS
- Located in a very quiet neighborhood
- across street from Evans Light Rail Station
- Walking distance to Broadway bars and shops, including Post Chicken, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and breakfast restaurants
- Nearby golf course
- Porter Hospital less than 1 mile away
- short drive to University of Denver
- easy access to Interstate 25
- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25
- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 W Warren Ave have any available units?
351 W Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 W Warren Ave have?
Some of 351 W Warren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 W Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
351 W Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 W Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 W Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 351 W Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 351 W Warren Ave offers parking.
Does 351 W Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 W Warren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 W Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 351 W Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 351 W Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 351 W Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 351 W Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 W Warren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University