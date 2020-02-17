351 W Warren Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

RIGHT ACROSS STREET FROM LIGHT RAIL STATION. 1300 square foot townhome for rent available in Porter/Bates/Rosedale area near University of Denver neighborhood. Available immeadiately. Lease terms flexible, 12 months or longer-term.

- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION/NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE

- 2 full bathrooms

- 2 full bedrooms

- private rooftop deck with city skyline and mountain views

- new hardwood floors

- brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- gas stove, dishwasher

LEASE DETAILS

- Refundable deposit equal to 1 month's rent due on signing

- PET FRIENDLY, smaller pets are generally welcome

- DEDICATED PARKING SPACE - monthly fee

- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets

- stackable washer and dryer

NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS

- Located in a very quiet neighborhood

- across street from Evans Light Rail Station

- Walking distance to Broadway bars and shops, including Post Chicken, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and breakfast restaurants

- Nearby golf course

- Porter Hospital less than 1 mile away

- short drive to University of Denver

- easy access to Interstate 25

- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25

- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)