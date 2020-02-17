351 W Warren Ave

Amenities
RIGHT ACROSS STREET FROM LIGHT RAIL STATION. 1300 square foot townhome for rent available in Porter/Bates/Rosedale area near University of Denver neighborhood. Available immeadiately. Lease terms flexible, 12 months or longer-term.
- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION/NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE
- 2 full bathrooms
- 2 full bedrooms
- private rooftop deck with city skyline and mountain views
- new hardwood floors
- brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- gas stove, dishwasher
LEASE DETAILS
- Refundable deposit equal to 1 month's rent due on signing
- PET FRIENDLY, smaller pets are generally welcome
- DEDICATED PARKING SPACE - monthly fee
- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets
- stackable washer and dryer
NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS
- Located in a very quiet neighborhood
- across street from Evans Light Rail Station
- Walking distance to Broadway bars and shops, including Post Chicken, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and breakfast restaurants
- Nearby golf course
- Porter Hospital less than 1 mile away
- short drive to University of Denver
- easy access to Interstate 25
- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25
- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)