3500 W Hoye Place

3500 West Hoye Place · No Longer Available
Location

3500 West Hoye Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated spacious brick 4 bed 2 bath home. Has all the amenities. Wood floors, dishwasher, large fenced back yard and car port. 3 beds up and 1 down with a huge carpeted great room.

Washer dryer included.

The back yard is mostly a well established garden with irrigation. Some serious effort will be required to turn back into a grassed flat back yard. Basically a gardeners paradise. One block from a large city park.

Central to everything in Denver and Lakewood.

Pets considered on individual basis.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 W Hoye Place have any available units?
3500 W Hoye Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 W Hoye Place have?
Some of 3500 W Hoye Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 W Hoye Place currently offering any rent specials?
3500 W Hoye Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 W Hoye Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 W Hoye Place is pet friendly.
Does 3500 W Hoye Place offer parking?
Yes, 3500 W Hoye Place does offer parking.
Does 3500 W Hoye Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 W Hoye Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 W Hoye Place have a pool?
No, 3500 W Hoye Place does not have a pool.
Does 3500 W Hoye Place have accessible units?
No, 3500 W Hoye Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 W Hoye Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 W Hoye Place has units with dishwashers.
