3500 W Hoye Place

Amenities
Updated spacious brick 4 bed 2 bath home. Has all the amenities. Wood floors, dishwasher, large fenced back yard and car port. 3 beds up and 1 down with a huge carpeted great room.
Washer dryer included.
The back yard is mostly a well established garden with irrigation. Some serious effort will be required to turn back into a grassed flat back yard. Basically a gardeners paradise. One block from a large city park.
Central to everything in Denver and Lakewood.
Pets considered on individual basis.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
