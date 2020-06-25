All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
350 Detroit St Apt 310
350 Detroit St Apt 310

350 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
Location, Location, Location!

A rare find for the price, Bromley Commons is a secured community located in the heart of Cherry Creek and just steps from services, shops, and restaurants. The available 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo is a clean and quiet east facing end unit. This 3rd floor condo features a private balcony, master suite, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. Bromley 310 comes with one secured garage parking space (#34), secured mailroom, and bike storage.

Features Include:
Stainless steel appliances
Master suite
Full bathrooms
Fireplace
Nest thermostat
In-unit laundry
Secured building
Covered, secured parking
Permitted street parking available
HOA fees included

$1,995/month, $2,000 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays HOA which includes water, gas, and electric utilities. $100 Move in/out fee required by the HOA. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as cable/data.

Sorry, no pets allowed. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 have any available units?
350 Detroit St Apt 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 have?
Some of 350 Detroit St Apt 310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Detroit St Apt 310 currently offering any rent specials?
350 Detroit St Apt 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Detroit St Apt 310 pet-friendly?
No, 350 Detroit St Apt 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 offer parking?
Yes, 350 Detroit St Apt 310 offers parking.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Detroit St Apt 310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 have a pool?
No, 350 Detroit St Apt 310 does not have a pool.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 have accessible units?
No, 350 Detroit St Apt 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Detroit St Apt 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Detroit St Apt 310 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
