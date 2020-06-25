350 Detroit St Apt 310

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!



A rare find for the price, Bromley Commons is a secured community located in the heart of Cherry Creek and just steps from services, shops, and restaurants. The available 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo is a clean and quiet east facing end unit. This 3rd floor condo features a private balcony, master suite, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and a gas fireplace. Bromley 310 comes with one secured garage parking space (#34), secured mailroom, and bike storage.



Features Include:

Stainless steel appliances

Master suite

Full bathrooms

Fireplace

Nest thermostat

In-unit laundry

Secured building

Covered, secured parking

Permitted street parking available

HOA fees included



$1,995/month, $2,000 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays HOA which includes water, gas, and electric utilities. $100 Move in/out fee required by the HOA. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as cable/data.



Sorry, no pets allowed. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.