350 Clayton Street # B Available 06/15/20 Evolve Real Estate: Luxurious Townhome in the Heart of Cherry Creek Available June 15!. - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON JUNE 15! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



Your oasis in the heart of Cherry Creek awaits you. This luxurious home has a ton of character, lots of natural light and beautiful outdoor space.



Starting from the living room on the main level you will find lots of details like built-in bookshelves, gorgeous gas fireplace, and beautiful wood floors. The living room spills into the formal dining and a gourmet kitchen equipped with gas stove, top of the line appliances, granite countertops and stylish cabinetry. Next to the kitchen is a cozy eat-in space and doors to the front porch featuring a gas grill hookup.



A beautiful wooden staircase will lead you onto the second floor where you find a large bedroom, large windows, and hardwood floors. This room could be used as a second master, it's that large. Next to this bedroom is another bedroom, and a private office dressed entirely in original handcrafted woodwork.



The master suite is on the top level of the home and has all the bells and whistles: beautiful vaulted ceilings, custom walk-in closet, hardwood floors, tons of natural light and more. The ensuite bath is a work of art in itself with a claw-foot tub, oversized shower and his and her sinks.



Heated, the attached two-car garage will make hectic Cherry Creek parking a breeze. The location couldn't be more perfect - walk to great restaurants and shops.



Up to 2 pets accepted. Additional $20 per month pet rent per pet and $600 pet deposit per pet.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Video walk-thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/2576585095913345/



