All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 350 Clayton Street # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
350 Clayton Street # B
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

350 Clayton Street # B

350 Clayton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 Clayton St, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
350 Clayton Street # B Available 06/15/20 Evolve Real Estate: Luxurious Townhome in the Heart of Cherry Creek Available June 15!. - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON JUNE 15! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

Your oasis in the heart of Cherry Creek awaits you. This luxurious home has a ton of character, lots of natural light and beautiful outdoor space.

Starting from the living room on the main level you will find lots of details like built-in bookshelves, gorgeous gas fireplace, and beautiful wood floors. The living room spills into the formal dining and a gourmet kitchen equipped with gas stove, top of the line appliances, granite countertops and stylish cabinetry. Next to the kitchen is a cozy eat-in space and doors to the front porch featuring a gas grill hookup.

A beautiful wooden staircase will lead you onto the second floor where you find a large bedroom, large windows, and hardwood floors. This room could be used as a second master, it's that large. Next to this bedroom is another bedroom, and a private office dressed entirely in original handcrafted woodwork.

The master suite is on the top level of the home and has all the bells and whistles: beautiful vaulted ceilings, custom walk-in closet, hardwood floors, tons of natural light and more. The ensuite bath is a work of art in itself with a claw-foot tub, oversized shower and his and her sinks.

Heated, the attached two-car garage will make hectic Cherry Creek parking a breeze. The location couldn't be more perfect - walk to great restaurants and shops.

Up to 2 pets accepted. Additional $20 per month pet rent per pet and $600 pet deposit per pet.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

Video walk-thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/2576585095913345/

(RLNE4850802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Clayton Street # B have any available units?
350 Clayton Street # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Clayton Street # B have?
Some of 350 Clayton Street # B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Clayton Street # B currently offering any rent specials?
350 Clayton Street # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Clayton Street # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Clayton Street # B is pet friendly.
Does 350 Clayton Street # B offer parking?
Yes, 350 Clayton Street # B offers parking.
Does 350 Clayton Street # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Clayton Street # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Clayton Street # B have a pool?
No, 350 Clayton Street # B does not have a pool.
Does 350 Clayton Street # B have accessible units?
No, 350 Clayton Street # B does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Clayton Street # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Clayton Street # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University