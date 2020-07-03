All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence

3499 Rockmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3499 Rockmont Drive, Denver, CO 80202
Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3499 Rockmont - Property Id: 126012

Set on over eleven acres of the neighborhood's verdant park system, yet perfectly situated between the bustling LoDo, LoHi and RiNo areas, Westend truly redefines downtown living. Here, you will uncover surreal views of a vibrant city skyline as it melts into a lush backdrop of open greenspaces and rippling water. With all the amenities of an urban location, but so much more space to live and play, this luxe community offers an indulgent escape from the every day.

Property Id 126012

(RLNE5369319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence have any available units?
3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence have?
Some of 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence currently offering any rent specials?
3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence pet-friendly?
Yes, 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence is pet friendly.
Does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence offer parking?
No, 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence does not offer parking.
Does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence have a pool?
No, 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence does not have a pool.
Does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence have accessible units?
No, 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3499 Rockmont Dr Confluence has units with dishwashers.

