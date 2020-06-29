3465 S Poplar St #607

Amenities

w/d hookup garage gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Denver/Tech Center Beautiful Views! - LIKE BRAND NEW!!!!

Top floor living in a secure building! 2bed 2bath unit on the top floor of a quiet building.



Beautiful views. New floors, paint, appliances, enclosed lanai, in unit W/D HOOKUPS, AC. Club house has indoor and outdoor pools, workout space, sauna, hot tub, Rent includes Heat, Water, Trash, Recycling, One Garage parking spot, and storage unit.



Close to RTD and Light Rail. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Target, Shopping, Restaurants, and more!



This apartment will not last!!

Call Today

(720) 673-4882



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5431715)