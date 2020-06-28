All apartments in Denver
3460 E. Nielsen Ln
3460 E. Nielsen Ln

3460 East Nielsen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3460 East Nielsen Lane, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3460 E. Nielsen Ln Available 10/01/19 Welcome to East Nielsen! Recently Renovated Home - Welcome to East Nielsen! Charming home near University of Denver and walking distance to the YMCA, park, coffee shops, shopping, and easy access to light rail, I-25, Hwy 85 and Colorado Blvd.

Newly remodeled with upgraded bathroom, kitchen, appliances which also include washer and dryer, original hardwood flooring throughout and beautiful large backyard with a stunning concrete wrap around patio for entertainment and is also a pet friendly with a large backyard for your fur babies to play!

New HVAC system and thermostat, one car garage + a shed for additional storage.

Call or text Daniel to schedule a showing while this home is still available! 210.807.2713

(RLNE5148667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln have any available units?
3460 E. Nielsen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln have?
Some of 3460 E. Nielsen Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 E. Nielsen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3460 E. Nielsen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 E. Nielsen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 E. Nielsen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3460 E. Nielsen Ln offers parking.
Does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 E. Nielsen Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln have a pool?
No, 3460 E. Nielsen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln have accessible units?
No, 3460 E. Nielsen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 E. Nielsen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 E. Nielsen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
