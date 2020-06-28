Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3460 E. Nielsen Ln Available 10/01/19 Welcome to East Nielsen! Recently Renovated Home - Welcome to East Nielsen! Charming home near University of Denver and walking distance to the YMCA, park, coffee shops, shopping, and easy access to light rail, I-25, Hwy 85 and Colorado Blvd.



Newly remodeled with upgraded bathroom, kitchen, appliances which also include washer and dryer, original hardwood flooring throughout and beautiful large backyard with a stunning concrete wrap around patio for entertainment and is also a pet friendly with a large backyard for your fur babies to play!



New HVAC system and thermostat, one car garage + a shed for additional storage.



Call or text Daniel to schedule a showing while this home is still available! 210.807.2713



