346 North Clarkson street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CHOOSE A 9, 10 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Alamo Placita will welcome you with 2,454 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, partly finished basement, and a large deep freezer. Parking for this property is a detached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail and Washington Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



