All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 346 North Clarkson street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
346 North Clarkson street
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:06 PM

346 North Clarkson street

346 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

346 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 9, 10 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Alamo Placita will welcome you with 2,454 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, partly finished basement, and a large deep freezer. Parking for this property is a detached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail and Washington Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

*** CHOOSE A 9, 10 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 North Clarkson street have any available units?
346 North Clarkson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 346 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
346 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 North Clarkson street is pet friendly.
Does 346 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 346 North Clarkson street offers parking.
Does 346 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 346 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 346 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 346 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 346 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 North Clarkson street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University