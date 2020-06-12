3435 Zuni St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill

1 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent in very desirable LoHi neighborhood. $1300.00 per month rent. $1000.00 security deposit. Water and trash utilities included with rent. Available December 1st.



Amenities include:

- Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!

- Private fenced patio space

- Free off street parking space

- Recently updated

- Gas stove

- Lots of closet\storage space

- New Windows

- Lots of natural light

- Communal BBQ and picnic bench



Located in very popular Potter Highlands neighborhood. Walking distance to Downtown, Highlands, shopping, bars, restaurants and coffee shops.