Warm and inviting Highlands single family home 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms with plenty of storage and fenced in back yard! Updated craft mans style home with plenty of built-ins for showcasing your cool possessions. Plenty of natural light and space plus all the upgrades and stainless steel appliances. This location is in the prime Highlands neighborhood. To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or patricia@woodruffpm.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3412 Zuni St have any available units?
3412 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Zuni St have?
Some of 3412 Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Zuni St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Zuni St is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 3412 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.