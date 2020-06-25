All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3412 Zuni St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3412 Zuni St
Last updated April 22 2019 at 6:18 PM

3412 Zuni St

3412 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3412 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Warm and inviting Highlands single family home 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms with plenty of storage and fenced in back yard!
Updated craft mans style home with plenty of built-ins for showcasing your cool possessions. Plenty of natural light and space plus all the upgrades and stainless steel appliances. This location is in the prime Highlands neighborhood. To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Zuni St have any available units?
3412 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Zuni St have?
Some of 3412 Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Zuni St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Zuni St is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 3412 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 3412 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 3412 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Zuni St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University