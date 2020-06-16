All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15

3405 South Lowell Boulevard · (720) 739-3000
Location

3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Englewood Townhome with Deck, Near Highway 285 - Conveniently located right off Highway 285 and just minutes from Englewood, this spacious townhome is near plenty of shopping and dining options as well as several parks, recreational areas and golf courses. The townhome boasts a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, a 2-car garage and deck. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvVD1QoHLEg&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*One small pet is negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5604673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 have any available units?
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 has a unit available for $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 have?
Some of 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 currently offering any rent specials?
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 is pet friendly.
Does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 offer parking?
Yes, 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 does offer parking.
Does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 have a pool?
No, 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 does not have a pool.
Does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 have accessible units?
No, 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15 has units with dishwashers.
