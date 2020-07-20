3400 Sheridan Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom Duplex Available to move in! Freshly painted, new carpet, hardwood floors. Bathroom fully remodeled. It has W/D hookups, 1 car garage detached. Mowing Lawn, Snow removal, Water, Sewer are included in rent. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Near Shopping Center at 38th and Sheridan Blvd(WheatRidge). Near Sloans Lake Park. Easy access to public transportation and minutes away from the I-70 Highway.

Directions: Sheridan Blvd to 34th Ave. NE Corner



Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.