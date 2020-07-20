All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:49 PM

3400 Sheridan Boulevard

3400 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom Duplex Available to move in! Freshly painted, new carpet, hardwood floors. Bathroom fully remodeled. It has W/D hookups, 1 car garage detached. Mowing Lawn, Snow removal, Water, Sewer are included in rent. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Near Shopping Center at 38th and Sheridan Blvd(WheatRidge). Near Sloans Lake Park. Easy access to public transportation and minutes away from the I-70 Highway.
Directions: Sheridan Blvd to 34th Ave. NE Corner

Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com
Associated Broker Realty.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard have any available units?
3400 Sheridan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard have?
Some of 3400 Sheridan Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Sheridan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Sheridan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Sheridan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Sheridan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3400 Sheridan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Sheridan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3400 Sheridan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3400 Sheridan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Sheridan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Sheridan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
