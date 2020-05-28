3394 Ivy St

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a87cc6057 ---- Amazing deal for such a wonderfully renovated home. 2 bed, 1 bath. Recently renovated Kitchen, Bathroom, Windows, Paint and restored hardwood floors throughout. Directly across the street from a Skyland Park and Recreation Center, Library and Post Office. Close to schools and easy access to shopping, public transportation, Downtown Denver, CU Medical Center and DIA. Off Street Parking. Owner Pays for Water, Trash and Lawn Care. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity, any extras like Cable, Internet. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Off Street Parking Renovated Bathroom Renovated Kitchen